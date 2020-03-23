CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 311

311 Cases in South Carolina: 196, with 3 deaths

196, with 3 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 80

80 Nearly half of Meck County cases are adults 20-39

Monday, March 23

Congress hopes to vote on coronavirus relief Monday

The latest economic rescue package being negotiated in Washington is now nearly $2 trillion. But the Senate has yet to agree on the parameters of the package, voting against advancing the measure to a full vote. Talks were continuing Sunday night on Capitol Hill with the goal a new vote on Monday.

RELATED: Buyer Beware: Report coronavirus price gouging

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: China slams US for rhetoric; Olympics move closer to postponement