CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

This daily live blog will be updated with important notes and statistics from across the Carolinas each day. For the latest breaking news alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

RELATED: Charlotte at-home daycare faces second crisis in matter of weeks after tornado, coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Multiple Charlotte-area malls among the latest businesses to close due to COVID-19