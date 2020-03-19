CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.
Key Facts:
- President Trump signed a second relief package for sick leave and free testing.
- Cases in North Carolina: 90
- Cases in South Carolina: 60
- One death has been reported in South Carolina
This daily live blog will be updated with important notes and statistics from across the Carolinas each day. For the latest breaking news alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
