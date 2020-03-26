CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

'Stay at home' orders will take effect in Mecklenburg & Cabarrus Counties

These proclamations are a stricter form of social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Under the order, you're still allowed to do essential tasks, such as go to the grocery store and pharmacy, and if your job is considered "essential," you can still go to work. You can find a list of what you can and can't do at this link.

An executive order from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper shut down non-essential businesses at 5 p.m. Wednesday, including gyms and health clubs, salon and movie theaters. If you see a business open that shouldn't be, you can report them by calling 311 in North Carolina.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the historic coronavirus relief bill

The $2.2 trillion package now goes to the House for a vote. If approved, it will go to President Trump's desk to be signed into law. In its current form, the bill would send $1,200 to almost every American taxpayer and expands unemployment benefits to workers who were laid off due to the virus.

