Charlotte-area tech giant to require COVID-19 vaccine by March

Red Ventures, a tech company that owns brands including TV Guide and Bankrate.com, will require all employees to be vaccinated by March 1, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red Ventures, a Charlotte-area tech and media company that owns several well-known brands, including CNET and TV Guide, will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March.

Ric Elias, CEO of Red Ventures, said the vaccine will be required in all places where the company is able to enforce the policy. There will be exceptions for medical and religious reasons. Details of those exemptions weren't made available to WCNC Charlotte.

"We believe in being the change we wish to see in the world and that we should be doing everything within our power to make not just our offices, but our communities, safe places for people and business to return to," Elias said in a statement. "This is the responsibility of our brands, some of whom are trusted to provide important health and medical advice to readers across the globe, and it is the responsibility of all RVers, who are living, working and interacting with people across five continents."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced that it will suspend "implementation" and "enforcement" of the Biden administration's vaccine and testing mandates at private workplaces. The agency says it will now wait for future developments before proceeding with a new start date for enforcement.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts