Religious freedom in a pandemic: Some churches drawing crowds as COVID cases rise

Back in October, a week-long convocation event at United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road was linked to more than 200 COVID cases and at least nine deaths.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, church parking lots fill up. At the United House of Prayer, a weekend-long event took place, despite Mecklenburg County health officials warning now is not the time to be holding large gatherings.

"It's going to be a large crowd It's going to be at least 500 plus," an anonymous church member told WCNC Charlotte.

"It's going to be bad," Reverend Raymond Johnson who protested the gather across the street said.

Meanwhile, at Elevation Ballantyne, groups gathered outside the church Sunday. Some members were wearing masks, others were not. There was also traffic being directed at the church, due to the number of cars.

In December, one of Gaston County's larger churches, Venture Church in Dallas, canceled in-person Christmas Eve and Sunday service after members of its band and AV team were exposed to the virus.

This Sunday, the church welcomed back its members for the first time since closing its doors. They offered a live stream service for those who wished to stay home.

When it comes to religious freedom in the face of a pandemic, the separation of church and state still apply.

According to the North Carolina Executive Stay at Home Order, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people -- but that doesn't apply to worship, religious, spiritual gatherings, wedding ceremonies, funeral services, and other First Amendment-protected activities.

The CDC offers guidelines to protect churchgoers and leaders. Still, some believe there are other ways to worship.

"The bishop can do it in so many different ways, he could go on the radio, by phone, by satellite," Reverend Johnson said.

As for Elevation Ballantyne, county officials have the church on their radar but have not made any comments on it.