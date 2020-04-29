CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group pushing to reopen all businesses in Mecklenburg County is planning a protest for May 1. Maya Pillai founded the group Reopen Meck as an offshoot of the Reopen NC movement.

"We want to make sure that people do get back to work because the unemployment rate across the country has been really high but specifically here in Mecklenburg County,” said Pillai. “It's, I mean, it's absurd."

Supporters of the Reopen NC push have protested the governor’s stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses at the state capitol the last three weeks.

The group claims that the data from COVID-19 does not support the damage being done to the economy.

According to NBC affiliate WRAL, four people were arrested at Tuesday’s protest, including Ashley Smith, one of the organizers of the group. All are charged with resisting a public officer and violation of an executive order.

Another protest is being planned by the Reopen Meck group for Friday in uptown Charlotte, Pillai said.

The event will start at noon at Trade and Tryon, with protesters encouraged to drive through the streets of uptown. If people do decide to get out of their cars, they are being asked to observe social distancing standards and wear gloves and masks.

In addition to the economic consequences of the pandemic, Pillai said she worries about the ramifications of extending the stay-at-home order. CMPD reported increases year-over-year in domestic violence calls and drug abuse last month.

"It scares me, honestly, that those are the unintended consequences of a stay-at-home order that is, has been extended and could be extended even further,” Pillai added.

Taking an opposite stance from supporters of the reopen movements, a number of healthcare workers formed their own counter-protest to the one in Raleigh Tuesday.

Amber Brown, a nurse practitioner who attended the rally, said the data shows social distancing and the restrictions are working.

"All of the data tells us that it's working, and because it's working, we're not overwhelming our healthcare system,” Brown said.

Brown said she wanted to attend the rally to stand up for her patients who are vulnerable and can’t get out in public to express their views.

"The Reopen North Carolina folks are being irresponsible,” Brown said. “And they're dangerous, and what they're doing is putting all of us at risk."

Governor Cooper said Tuesday in a news conference that the state has seen some leveling in its COVID-19 data, but urged North Carolinians to continue following the executive order.

"We know what helps push down these numbers,” Cooper said. "Social distancing, careful cleaning, and staying home.”

