CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has donated $22 million for COVID-19 relief efforts, Forbes reports.

Tepper told Forbes he couldn't predict how much more he will spend but said it could be significantly more.

“This isn’t just a problem for the poor,” Tepper told Forbes. “The lower middle class and the middle class are going to lose their jobs and even upper-middle class. If they don't have any savings, they're in the same boat.”

Back in March, Tepper and Bank of America announced they were each donating $1 million to a local COVID-19 relief fund.

The David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation, John M. Belk Endowment and David Belk Cannon Foundation would donate $1 million to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools COVID-19 relief fund.

The foundation is a community-wide effort to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The fund has collected more than $7.8 million in donations in just four days.

The first fund was launched by Foundation for the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas. Donations now total more than $7.8 million.

