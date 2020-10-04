RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Richmond County have just confirmed its first coronavirus-related death.

According to officials, the patient was hospitalized in a hospital outside of Richmond County.

The patient who died was one of the five COVID-19 patients identified earlier this week by the Richmond County Health Department.

"Please join us in our sympathy for the family and friends of this resident of Richmond County during this most difficult time," officials said.

As of 1:00 pm, April 10, 2020, Richmond County has seven laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID 19 (two new cases since yesterday) with one deceased, one hospitalized and five under home isolation.

At this time, 309 Richmond County residents have been tested for COVID 19. Seven positive tests COVID 19 results have been received and 276 negative COVID 19 test results have been received.

The Richmond County Health Department reminds everyone about mass gathering restrictions (no more than 10) and social distancing (keep 6 feet separation) in place. With the upcoming Easter weekend, family and friends are highly encouraged to refrain from large gatherings (more than 10) due to the easy spread of this virus. Hopefully, we can all resume our much needed time with our family and friends soon.

Caution regarding usage of gloves for non-medical work usage. While it is important to protect ourselves from COVID 19 through preventive measures, the Health Department cautions everyone to not assume that the use of gloves will prevent COVID 19. If gloves are not used and disposed of properly, wearing them may provide another surface for the virus to live on – potentially encouraging virus transmission. For example, putting gloves on and driving a car, going into the grocery store, using grocery store cart, picking up groceries, touching doors and other objects, opening car doors, driving home and touching many other objects along the way while wearing the same pair of gloves is not the proper use of gloves.

No curfew is in place in Richmond County

