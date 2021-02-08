'In a spot we did not want to be' | Rising COVID-19 cases taking a toll on healthcare workers

The Cabarrus County Health Alliance says it's dealing with the virus spreading at a high level mostly due to the delta variant.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Some counties across North Carolina are in the red zone noting the critical community spread of COVID-19. The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) says they are one of them.

Healthcare workers continuing to do their part with close contract tracing, encouraging people to follow the 3 W's -- wash your hands, wear a mask, and wait six feet apart -- and above all get vaccinated.

“The number one thing we’re going to need to get through this is the vaccine, Cabarrus Health Alliance program manager Jordan Karas said. "They are safe and they are saving lives right now.”

Yet we're told all the hard work in fighting the virus is still taking a toll on the doctors, nurses and volunteers who assist with the many vaccine clinics.

“They are tired. This is very challenging seeing cases go back up," Karas said. “We are not out of this pandemic. We are in a spot we did not want to be in.”

In addition to more COVID-19 cases, Cabarrus County is also seeing more hospitalizations, which is causing other concerns.

“The more people that are in the hospital due to COVID just means people that are coming to the hospital for non-COVID reasons the care is going to be sparse," Karas said.

For those hesitant about receiving the vaccine, CHA recommends getting your information from reputable sources and talking to family and friends already vaccinated.