'It's really scary' | Rock Hill woman battling coronavirus, separated from daughter

Lilly McLaughlin said medical bills have piled up since mid-November. She’s quarantined away from her daughter and has no income since she's missing work.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lilly McLaughlin of Rock Hill has an autoimmune disorder and said she did everything to try and avoid catching the coronavirus, yet she still tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 16.

Since then, her symptoms still haven’t gone away.

McLaughlin said it first started with a cough and fever. Then she began throwing up blood and was admitted to Piedmont Medical Center where she spent five days recovering.

“Especially in the hospital you’re all by yourself and people come in looking like spacemen and it's really scary,” McLaughlin said.

But even once she was released from the hospital, she said her sickness still remained.

“I have pneumonia in my lungs, I have no sense of smell or taste,” McLaughlin said.

On Monday, she tested positive once again for the coronavirus and continues to quarantine, being forced to stay away from family and friends.

“I’m not going to be able to see my daughter on her birthday, “McLaughlin said. “It’s on the 9th of December.”

For now, daughter Ayla is safe and healthy staying with her grandparents while mom continues to worry about time away from work and no income coming through.

“On top of being sick when you have stress you get more sick, at least for me, McLaughlin said.