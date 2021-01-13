Rowan County to host second COVID-19 clinic after turning away dozens at first event

The county received 600 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will host another drive-thru clinic to distribute them Thursday. No appointments are necessary.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan County Public Health will host a second drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

The clinic follows another event Monday that saw such high demand for the vaccine, officials had to stop people from joining in line before the clinic officially opened at 9 a.m.

Health officials say they received 600 doses of the vaccine Tuesday and plan to distribute all of them to those in Phases 1A and 1B Group 1 at Thursday's clinic.

The clinic is open for anyone who is 75 or older, regardless of medical condition as well as any remaining healthcare staff who need a vaccination. No appointments are necessary.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held at the West End Plaza, which is the old Salisbury Mall on Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. The clinic opens at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until all 600 vaccines are distributed.

Vehicles lined up hours before sunrise ahead of Monday's clinic to get a spot in line. This time, officials say no one will be allowed to enter the parking lot before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

On Monday, health officials in Rowan County said they administered 150 vaccines every hour. The county said it gave out more than 200 doses Monday and had to send about 60 vehicles away because there were no more vaccines available.