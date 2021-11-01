Rowan County begins vaccinating seniors 75+ for COVID-19

Phase 1B begins Monday in Rowan County. No appointments are necessary and vehicles began lining up before dawn for vaccinations.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County residents began lining up before dawn Monday for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Salisbury.

The county officially moved into Phase 1B and began vaccinating seniors who are over the age of 75.

No appointments are neccessary for folks in Rowan County. Other counties have tried the mass vaccination without an appointment and had thousands of cars line up, many waiting for hours.

The process in Cabarrus County forced health officials to move the process to one that required appointments. That was welcome news to some residents who were stuck waiting for long periods of time inside their vehicles during a drive-thru clinic in Cabarrus County.

"At my age, I don't want to go through what I've seen my friends go through," said Wanda Williams last week about Cabarrus County moving to an appointment only process.

More than 1000 cars showed up for the vaccine clinic last Wednesday at Cabarrus Arena.

"I'm retired but I still don't like to wait," Marcella Beam laughed. She's with the Cabarrus Health Alliance and says the change was necessary.

"While we were very excited to be able to vaccinate over 1,100 people on Wednesday, we realized that you cannot have folks waiting in a car like that. We didn't anticipate that extent of a line," she said.

However, with a more efficient system, came less vaccinations.

"Today we have scheduled appointments for 540 to 550 people," she said.