Rowan County seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as vaccinations hit a lull

The more rural county has the lowest vaccination rate in the Charlotte area. The Delta variant could be dangerous in that community.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Just over nine million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been given in North Carolina. For months, that number has been inching up at a much slower pace than it was in March and April when vaccine supply went up after months of low supply and high demand.

Some counties in the Charlotte area are starting to lag behind. Rowan County has the lowest vaccination rate in the area with only 34% of its population with at least one dose of the vaccine. The public health department put out a warning Thursday that cases are rising.

Rowan County is much smaller and more rural than Mecklenburg County, so there are different challenges when it comes to getting people vaccinated. But with COVID-19 cases rising, likely due to the Delta variant, a lower vaccination rate could put the community at risk.

Now, health officials say they're lucky if a couple of people come to their offices to get a shot each day.

“We saw that pretty steep decline for individuals who were interested or could meet those days that we had out for mass vaccination clinics,” Alyssa Harris, the health director, said.

COVID cases are rising in Rowan County and it’s the county in our area with the lowest vaccination rate. Hear from the health director tonight at 5:30 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/aZjUmlU73u — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) July 8, 2021

Rowan County, although one of the smallest counties in the greater Charlotte area, has the lowest vaccination rate.

“We’ve been asked why aren't we more similar to Wake or why aren't we more similar to Mecklenburg? And we have a different population here and we recognize that,” Harris said.

Rowan County is largely a rural community, most of the people live outside of the city of Salisbury. Rural areas across the state have been slower on vaccine uptake.

"We also see a lot of rural areas, and rural white people, who are turning down the vaccine and are having hesitancy. We're pulling out all the stops,” Governor Roy Cooper said while visiting Charlotte on Wednesday.

The state tested the $25 cash cards in Rowan County, and officials said they worked well there. Now, the county will be part of the state's "healthier together" initiative, using community-based organizations to do outreach and education.

With the Delta variant threatening communities with fewer people protected, the push to get more people vaccinated is more urgent.

“What we're seeing is a lot of interaction, people are ready to have their summers back, ready to see friends and family that they haven't had the chance to see,” Harris said. “Which just means that we have even more of a chance of having some sort of additional mutation or increased spread.”

Harris said primary care doctors in the county have been talking with their patients about the importance of vaccination but still, many are resistant, and that's the hardest challenge to overcome.