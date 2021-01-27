What's next for North Carolina? Cooper's executive order set to expire

Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order imposing a nightly curfew expires this week as North Carolina health officials begin to report a decline in COVID-19 cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina could learn what comes next when it comes to COVID-19 rules two days before Gov. Roy Cooper's extended stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Cooper's executive order requires all North Carolina residents to continue to wear masks in public and work from home unless essential, as well as a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Residents are also asked to continue social distance, stay away from large gatherings and avoid anyone, outside of their family, who is not wearing a mask.

Cooper will address his executive order and the state's response to COVID-19 during a 2 p.m. briefing Wednesday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,978 new cases Tuesday. That's the lowest single-day case count since early December. The positivity rate is also dropping, falling to 11.1%. That number is still more than double what health officials want, but it's down from nearly 15% earlier this month.

#NC's daily cases, % positive, #COVID19 hospitalizations continue flattening trend. However, we had 1st day-over-day patient count increase since early last week & highest daily rate in about 2wks. @ncdhhs Sec. Mandy Cohen is about to update the numbers and state response. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/cpUVKnUDxP — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 26, 2021

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said North Carolina expected to exhaust all of its COVID-19 vaccine supply by the end of the day Tuesday. Cohen said she's hopeful that the state using up its backlog of vaccines will show the federal government North Carolina is ready to distribute a greater amount of vaccines. Multiple counties in the Charlotte area have limited or completely stopped accepting new appointments for vaccinations due to the limited supply.

"I think we are making our strongest statement to the federal government that we can take on more vaccine and we need more vaccine," said Cohen.

The governor's order is aimed at keeping North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers down after the holidays. The state experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths over the holiday season, but numbers have started to fall, giving hope that Cooper won't extend the strict order.