Gov. Cooper to update NC COVID-19 situation going into Christmas

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina COVID-19 task force will address the state's coronavirus trends going into the Christmas holiday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will update the state's latest coronavirus trends and case data Tuesday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Cooper will also be joined by prominent religious leaders from across North Carolina. Details of Cooper's briefing aren't clear but it's expected that he and faith leaders will address church services amid surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide.

On Tuesday, the state reported over 5,200 new cases, down slightly from the two-week average. So far, North Carolina has reported 5,255 total cases with 6,291 deaths statewide associated with the virus.

Gov. Cooper will speak at 2 p.m., joined by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, who also urged North Carolinians to stay home for Thanksgiving. State and local health leaders have said the sharp increase in new COVID-19 infections can be linked to Thanksgiving travel and family gatherings.

Earlier this month, Dr. Cohen said North Carolina was "on a dangerous path" with its rising COVID-19 metrics. The state has set multiple single-day records for both hospitalizations and new infections.

"The state is on a dangerous course. If you don't live with someone and you're around them, wear a mask, stay six feet apart and wash your hands frequently," Cohen explained.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris didn't mince words, stressing that staying home this holiday season could be the most crucial time of the pandemic.