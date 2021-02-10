Russia reports new record daily COVID death toll

Officials say there are no plans to impose a lockdown. Mask-wearing regulations are in place but loosely enforced.

Russia has reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19. It’s the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high in the country.

The national coronavirus task force said Sunday that 890 deaths were recorded over the past day. That exceeds the 887 reported on Friday. The task force also said the number of new infections in the past day was the second-highest of the year at 25,769.

But, officials say there are no plans to impose a lockdown. Mask-wearing regulations are in place but loosely enforced.