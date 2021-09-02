Saint Ann Catholic School pre-k through 3rd grade temporarily switching to remote learning

Students moving to remote learning will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 13.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pre-K through 3rd-grade classes at Saint Ann Catholic School will temporarily shift to remote learning, according to a letter sent to families by the principal on Thursday.

In the letter, Principal K. Michelle R. Kuhn says the decision was made "in an effort to remain proactive in our management of COVID," in light of recent trends.

Students that are just now moving to remote learning will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 13. A 1B class which waws already remote will return on Sept. 3.

While students are learning remotely, teachers will remain on campus to provide instruction both on-site and virtually.

Principal Kuhn says in the letter that the temporary switch will also allow the school time to address water damage that was found in parts of the school, as well as change air filters around the building and deep clean where necessary.

