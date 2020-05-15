Salisbury nursing home has more COVID-19 cases than any other facility in North Carolina

According to a report from the state, Citadel Salisbury has 157 cases of COVID-19 with 18 reported deaths.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Citadel nursing home in Salisbury is home to the worst COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The report, which has information from congregate living facilities updated as of 4 p.m. Friday, says The Citadel has 157 total coronavirus cases and 18 deaths. Three other facilities have more deaths with the most being 20 at Pruitt Health-Carolina Point in Orange County.

Autumn Care in Cornelius has the most coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County with 67, 43 of which were residents. There have been 18 deaths reported at that facility.

Congregate living settings include nursing homes, residential care facilities in correctional institutes.