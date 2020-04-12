Salisbury VA to be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine will be voluntarily available to veterans and employees beginning in the next few weeks

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury VA Health Care System likely will receive a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December once the Pfizer-produced immunization is approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

The vaccine will be optional for both Veterans and employees.

The vaccine will be received and distributed in phases, meaning there won’t be enough for everyone the first time around. However, providers are hopeful that everyone who wants it will be able to receive the vaccine by mid-2021.

"That’s a game-changer," Salisbury VA Chief of Staff Dr. Randall Gehle said. "That creates herd immunity rapidly for a population that if we didn’t do anything would take 5-6 years to get a decent amount of herd immunity based on the infection rates.”

Veterans and employees in the Community Living Centers will receive top priority. Other high-risk areas identified include Intensive Care, Acute Care, Dialysis, Emergency Room, and Hematology and Oncology.

The VA said it's confident about the success of the Pfizer vaccine and plans to study places abroad that have already begun taking it.

“We’re excited that Great Britain is trying the Pfizer product first," Dr. Gehle said. "We’ll have great data on the side effects of them.”