NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Samaritan’s Purse has deployed its Emergency Field Hospital to New York City, a place where the local medical infrastructure is severely overwhelmed.

With help from FEMA, New York State officials and local hospitals, Samaritan’s Purse is starting to build a 68-bed field hospital, specially designed as a respiratory care unit.

This response comes one week after Samaritan’s Purse opened an identical unit in Cremona, Italy.

The Emergency Field Hospital was trucked from North Carolina on four Samaritan’s Purse tractor-trailers.

“People are dying from the coronavirus, hospitals are out of beds, and the medical staff are overwhelmed,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are deploying our Emergency Field Hospital to New York to help carry this burden. This is what Samaritan’s Purse does—we respond in the middle of crises to help people in Jesus’ Name. Please pray for our teams and for everyone around the world affected by the virus.”

The United States now has the largest outbreak of COVID-19 with nearly half of these cases in New York state. Thousands of new cases are reported each day.

