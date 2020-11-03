The Golden State Warriors say they are planning to play their home games to an empty audience.

The NBA team say they will play games in a stadium without fans indefinitely in accordance with the San Francisco Health Office's demand that prohibits events where 1,000 or more people would gather, ESPN reports.

According to the team, Thursday's "game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid."

Golden State also said all events through March 21 would be canceled or postponed. The G League Santa Cruz Warriors were set to host the Austin Spurs on Saturday but that will be moved to Santa Cruz.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also shared guidance asking citizens of the city to avoid going to "medical settings" like hospitals and nursing homes and to prepare to work from home whenever possible.

On Thursday, The Warriors are set to host the Brooklyn Nets where they will then go on a two-week tour, and then being a four-game homestand on March 25.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: WHO classifies coronavirus as a pandemic

The Associated Press contributed to this report.