FORT MILL, S.C. — As of Monday, businesses around the state of South Carolina are allowed to have customers inside stores for the first time in weeks. At noon on Tuesday, South Carolina beaches were also given the go-ahead to reopen.

It comes after Governor Henry McMaster cancelled his previous order to keep them closed.

RELATED: SC governor reopens beaches, retail stores across the state

Business owners around Fort Mill are making different decisions; some are deciding to remain closed, while others are reopening carefully.

“We’re open for business,” says Cathie Smith, owner of Crossings at Main gift shop in Fort Mill. “As business owners, we do have a responsibility to be very safe.”

Smith says that’s why she’s still offering customers virtual and online shopping options, and she says in-store visits are by appointment only.

“The only thing that’s different is we are inviting people to come in if they want to, one at a time,” said Smith.

Jennifer McAliley, owner of the Katyloo Boutique in Fort Mill, says she’s decided not to reopen yet. However, she says she’s taking a major financial hit while being closed.

“I think the health and safety of myself and my family, my team and my customers, is just way more important than opening my business back up right now,” said McAliley.

As of Monday, Governor McMaster canceled his previous order to allow retail stores to reopen. However, the stores must be following social distancing requirements by operating at 20% occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less.

Governor McMaster responded to concerns about the potential for a second wave of the virus.

“We all have real concerns because this disease is just as deadly as it was before, but we are taking cautious steps,” Governor McMaster said.

In the coming weeks, McAliley says she is also considering reopening her store by appointment only.

“It’s a very hard decision because this whole situation has hurt businesses both big and small,” McAliley said.

Governor McMaster has not set a timeline for when other types of businesses will be allowed to reopen.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

This Cornelius brewery is trying to open business during a pandemic

Hornets masks now available

SOLVED: Charlotte woman hasn't left her house in three weeks but tested positive for COVID-19

Senate passes $500B virus relief bill; House vote expected this week