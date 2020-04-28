COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is having another meeting of his task force designed to get the state back up and running following the coronavirus.

McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will lead the AccelerateSC meeting in downtown Columbia. WLTX has live streaming coverage in the video player above.

Tuesday's meeting will be of the "protection" component of the group. That's made up of people in the health care, higher education, and processional associations in the stat.

They're supposed to identify protective protocols for practical implementation in workplace and public, testing and contact tracing, supply of personal protective equipment, and long-term mitigation efforts to ensure economic revitalization.

On Monday, the Governance group met, which is tasked with identifying challenges faced by state and local governments, educational institutions, emergency services and first responders during the coronavirus.

During the meeting they asked questions about what issues those areas are facing, what legislative or regulatory changes need to be made and what is needed now and in the future to address the virus?

Also on Monday, McMaster signed a 15 day extension of the state of emergency.

In doing so, that means any executive orders signed during the state of emergency, including the home or work order (the state's version of a stay at home) stays in effect. However, McMaster could rescind any parts of the order at any time.

"It does not lock those orders in," McMaster explained. "We could change them at any time. Could be tomorrow."

That's what he's done over the last week and a half, as he cancelled or amended orders, which then allowed retail store to reopen and local authorities to have the power to reopen state beaches.

The state of emergency allows the state to apply for federal aid, coordinate resources with state agencies, and for the governor to suspend regulations. It also triggers the state's price gouging law.