CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to address the state's level of preparedness for the coronavirus Monday morning.

Over the weekend, the United States saw its first deaths from the coronavirus, as two people in Washington state succumbed to the virus that has infected thousands worldwide. So far, there have been no confirmed cases in North Carolina or South Carolina, but concerns are growing on the East Coast after a case was confirmed in Rhode Island.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

McMaster will lead a meeting with the state's top health emergency officials before speaking around 10 a.m. Monday. South Carolina officials are already taking steps to educate people about the virus, even before it is confirmed to be in the state. Those steps include developing tools to investigate suspected and confirmed cases, training staff to report cases and communication about the virus and prevention resources with health care professionals.

Health officials urge anyone who is feeling sick to stay home and not go to work or school, and if you're with other people or in a crowded area, wash your hands and avoid contact with others.

RELATED: Washington state resident first U.S. death from coronavirus, officials say

RELATED: This interactive map shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world

A recent study from China found that 80% of coronavirus cases are mild, with patients showing similar symptoms to a common cold or cough. Health experts say this could lead to an even larger problem, as most people don't effectively quarantine themselves if they are feeling minor symptoms.