All South Carolina schools to get rapid COVID test kits, governor orders

The devices will give schools results on students and staff in 15 minutes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says every public school district in the state will receive rapid COVID test kits so districts can know quickly if students or staff are infected.

McMaster gave an update on the state's response to the virus Thursday afternoon while joined with state health leaders.

He said he will issue an executive order for the tests kids, which are the BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests, which can give results in 15 minutes.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's public health director, said she hopes to have the test kids delivered by the week after Thanksgiving. School nurses will be trained on how to give the test and collect the specimen. The priority on testing will be for students who are showing symptoms.

Parents will have to sign a consent form to allow their student to get test. Traxler was asked about the higher than usual false positive and negatives with the device, and said the tests are far more effective with people already showing symptoms.

She said there would be a drive-thru option for testing for parents to bring their child.

McMaster said this is important to get kids back to five day a week instruction, which he said is important so that their parents can work.

"By following official COVID protocols, schools can operate safely," he said. "We want all schools to open and operate safely."

He pointed to New York City, which has receive blowback from parents over their decision to shut schools back down, and the fact that most districts in the state are still only partially back to regular class. "I don't think that school districts have kept up with the desires of parents."

McMaster was asked by reporters several times if he would put back additional coronavirus restrictions on people statewide, and he repeatedly said no, including on issuing a statewide mask order.

The governor said he suggested that people have smaller Thanksgiving gatherings, and make sure they're wearing masks and social distancing. He urged everyone to get a test before their holiday gathering, or as he put it, "test before turkey."

Medical experts nationwide are concerned about a surge in coronavirus cases during next week's Thanksgiving gatherings and next month's Christmas celebrations. In South Carolina, cases in the state are on the rise again, and the average over the last week has resembled the numbers not seen since late July and August, toward the end of peak of the pandemic in the state.

The numbers released Thursday by DHEC showed there were 1,410 new cases and 17 additional deaths. South Carolina has seen 9 out of the last 10 days of more than 1,000 cases. The last time there was a stretch like that was back on early August.

The Centers for Disease Control said during a press briefing Thursday that traveling could increase someone's chances of getting or spreading COVID-19. Officials with the CDC urged that its guidance is strongly recommended, but not enforced.

"More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days," the CDC said on its website Thursday. "As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with."

If someone is considering traveling next week, the CDC requests individuals ask the following important questions before heading out:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination?

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19?

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers?

During the 14 days before traveling, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?