SC 'hospital bed map' says York County is out of hospital beds, but that's not the case

Mark Nosacka, CEO of Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, says the hospital is currently using about 70% of the beds it used pre-COVID-19.

As North Carolina hospitalizations rise, there have been some mixed messages from South Carolina. The state's "hospital bed map" shows there isn't a single empty hospital bed in all of York County — it's a scary thought that could have some serious consequences.

When someone is rushed to the hospital, because of COVID-19 or any other emergency, you hope there's a bed waiting for them. But if you look at the SC hospital bed map provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, it shows York County doesn't have any more hospital beds.

Capacity, allegedly, is maxed out at 100%. But that was news to the only hospital in York County.

"The information that was initially online with DHEC was shocking to a lot of people, including us in the hospital because it was inaccurate," said Mark Nosacka, CEO of Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Nosacka says they aren't anywhere near 100% capacity. He told WCNC Charlotte the hospital is currently using about 70% of the beds it used pre-COVID-19.

"I think well-intentioned people got their data mixed up," Nosacka said.

That mix up could have big consequences, though. People in need of critical care, thinking there isn't room at the hospital, may have driven dozens of miles out of the way for no reason.

"We've got ample beds available, critical care beds, med surge beds if people need to be admitted to the hospital," Nosacka said.

Nosacka says it highlights an ongoing challenge: making sure information is accurate and available to the public — especially as the area moves into a new phase of the crisis response.

"People are getting undiagnosed for cancer. People were delaying coming in for a heart attack or a stroke, the fear of COVID drove people to delay getting care," he said. "The real need now is reassuring the public that they can get care here."

The wrong information has been on SC DHEC's website for at least two days now, so WCNC Charlotte reached out to find out how the information was posted and when it will be updated.

So far, we haven't heard back.