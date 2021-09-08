While the numbers aren't the highest we've seen during the pandemic, hospitals say they're seeing more and more patients each and every day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands hospitals are continuing to report spikes in the number of COVID patients being admitted. While the numbers aren't the highest we've seen during the pandemic, hospitals say they're seeing more and more patients each and everyday.

John Williams, from the South Carolina Hospital Association says the highly contagious Delta variant is dragging the nation and the state of South Carolina back to numbers we haven't seen since February.

"Our hospitals are definitely experiencing a surge right now," said Williams.

"The delta variant is easier to spread and more severe, which is fueling the hospitalizations."

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to spike at Lexington Medical Center, on Friday, August 6th, the hospital reported there were 109 COVID patients in the hospital, 84% of those, unvaccinated.

On August 9th, the hospital recorded 141 COVID patients in the hospital. 86% them are unvaccinated.

At a press conference, Governor Henry McMaster said this surge isn't as deadly as the ones we saw in 2020. "Our hospitals then, we had about 13,000 hospital rooms, at times they were sometimes filled," said the Gov.

He went on to say, "Its clear its not like it was then."

Yet Lexington Medical say the hospital is now reaching capacity. However, the governor still believes masks are unnecessary, saying, "These masks are not necessary in the schools."

Although, as case numbers continue to spike, Dr. Anthony Alberg with USC's department of Epidemiology say he's calling this the nations third surge.

"Speaking strictly as an epidemiologist to maximize the protection of students as well as teachers and staff, face coverings would be prudent," said Dr. Alberg.

"What we're seeing now is even more cases than we did last summer."