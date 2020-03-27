COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands business owner has come up with a way to keep his staff working all while helping to support health care workers in the state. Koss Creative Brands in Columbia is now printing South Carolina “Strong” t-shirts during these uncertain and trying times.

The $10 shirts are now available for purchase, and $2 from every shirt sold will be donated to frontline health care workers combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

Koss Creative owner, Rusty Koss, says donations will be made to the SC Hospital Association and he's still hoping to connect with the SC Nurses Association.

This wouldn’t be the first time this company has created shirts to represent state pride. Koss Creative is also known for printing state championship t-shirts, once for the Gamecock women’s basketball team and twice now for the Clemson football players.

Right now, you can purchase a shirt from the Koss Creative storefront on Atlas Road, or online at www.palmettoshirtco.com.

