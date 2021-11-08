110 school-aged kids test positive for COVID-19 in Gaston County

Close contacts of the children will also have to quarantine for two weeks, meaning many will miss their first day of school or more.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County's health department is monitoring a big increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children.

Health officials said in total, there were 451 new cases of COVID-19 in Gaston County over the weekend -- 110 of those cases involved school-aged kids.

Those kids will be in isolation for at least 10 days after testing positive. Close contacts of the children will also have to quarantine for two weeks, meaning many will miss their first day of school or more.

"As you can imagine, we are VERY concerned with case counts this high and school starting in two weeks," Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services said, in part, in a post on Facebook. "If one of these positive children was not wearing a mask in their classroom, any child sitting within 6 feet, regardless of whether they were masked, would have to stay home from school for 2 weeks (unless they were vaccinated)."

