How many hospital beds are available in York County?

“Some facilities may need to change the number of acute care beds they use day to day and also how they are staffed,” the spokesperson said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some COVID-19 information on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website is misleading and, in some cases, flat out wrong, causing confusion and concern in many communities.

WCNC Charlotte has been monitoring the hospital bed use data on the state’s website for more than a week. The site, which state leaders point the public to for information on COVID-19 information, updates data on a regular basis.

However, for several days, the DHEC site listed York County as having zero acute hospital beds available, stating the hospitals were at 100% capacity, with all 235 beds in use.

The information prompted concerning posts on social media and raised alarm among teachers and parents who questioned whether community spread of the virus was increasing and if in-person learning should be scaled back.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Piedmont Medical Center which is the only hospital system in the county that provides acute care services. PMC Spokesperson Daisy Burroughs said that their hospitals actually have 288 licensed beds, including 32 at ICU level acuity. Burroughs said, despite what the site stated, 53 beds were available Thursday.

According to a member of the South Carolina State Emergency Response Team, which answers inquiries related to coronavirus response and which monitors the DHEC site, the information appears the way it does because of how it is reported in the federal TeleTracking system.

If a facility reports all acute care beds are in use, the system does not monitor how many other beds are at the hospital. Piedmont has resources to turn their standard beds into acute care beds should the need arise, Burroughs explained.

“We have the capacity, appropriate supplies, and the ability to operationalize additional beds within the hospital to increase our capacity if needed,” she said.

However, those numbers are not factored into the TeleTracking system. The result is that the DHEC site can appear as though the hospital and emergency center are at capacity when they are not.

A state spokesperson said they have been in communication with Piedmont over the last week to ensure the hospital does not need any additional resources.

Piedmont health experts now concerned the misleading information on the site could prompt people to make decisions that could lead to poor health outcomes.

“We encourage our community not to delay care for new or chronic conditions requiring medical attention, which can lead to life-threatening illnesses, and we have taken the appropriate steps and implemented protocols to continue to provide safe care,” Burroughs said.

The state emergency response team spokesperson said they were unable to change the information on the state’s website to reflect the additional beds Piedmont and other hospitals may have available, issuing the following statement: