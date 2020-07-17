Second COVID-19 stimulus in the works: Who will get paid and when?

Congress hopes to have a second COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by the end of July but questions remain over who will get a check and how much they'll get paid.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congress is working on a second COVID-19 stimulus package, with Democrats, Republicans and President Donald Trump voicing their support for more relief for Americans struggling during the pandemic.

But there's just one hangup: Lawmakers can't agree on what should be included in the new relief bill.

Congress hopes to have the second relief bill finished by the end of July and the biggest question remains if there will be another round of stimulus checks for Americans. It's looking pretty likely at this point, but who would receive checks remains unclear, with Republicans pushing for income restrictions on those payments.

The House has already passed the Democratic bill, which would give single taxpayers up to $1,200 and up to $2,400 for joint filers. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants those payments sent to people who earn less than $40,000 a year.

“Liability reform, kids in school, jobs and health care," he said. "That’s where the focus, it seems to me, ought to be."