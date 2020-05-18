Second COVID-19 outbreak identified in Catawba County

This is the second congregate care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. The first was reported last Thursday at Brian Center Viewmont

HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Abernethy Laurels, where 1 staff member and 1 resident have tested positive for the virus.

According to a release from public health officials, the facility is informing patients, their family members, and staff about the situation.

This is the second congregate-care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. The first was reported last Thursday at Brian Center Viewmont

Public Health has conducted widespread testing of residents and staff at both facilities and is awaiting additional test results. In addition, Public Health staff are working closely with both facilities on control measures to help prevent further spread of the disease.

“We know facility residents and their loved ones are concerned about this news, and we are doing everything we can to assist administrators and staff as they work to protect the people in their care,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are also continuing daily monitoring of all congregate care facilities in our community in order to respond as quickly as possible to reports of potential illness.”

