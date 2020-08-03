HOUSTON, Texas — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz came into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release sent from Cruz's office.

“Last night, I was informed that 10 days ago at CPAC I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19. That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake," the release said.

Cruz said he had contacted medical authorities from the Houston Health Department, the Harris County Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as his personal physician.

Cruz said he was not experiencing any symptoms and that he feels fine and healthy.

"Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low," Cruz said.

According to the press release, physicians further advised Cruz that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and his brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.

"The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission," Cruz said.

Cruz said, out of an abundance of caution, he decided to remain at his home in Texas until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.

“Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science, Cruz said. "We need to continue to be proactive in mobilizing resources to combat this outbreak—including the $8.3 billion in emergency funding we provided last week—and I encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and other health professionals in protecting their own health and welfare, as well as the health and welfare of those around them.”

Cruz's announcement comes one day after the City of Austin announced a disaster declaration and it would be canceling SXSW for the first time in its 34-year history.

China has suffered about three-fourths of the world’s 109,000 coronavirus infections and most of its 3,800 deaths, according to The Associated Press.

Nineteen people have died in the U.S. from the virus, with most victims in Washington state. Infections rose to more than 470, including the first case in Washington, D.C.

