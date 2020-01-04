CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Showmars is taking on grocery delivery to help its employees and the community make it through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Charlotte-based restaurant chain added a new “Groceries Essentials” section on its website over the weekend. It aims to connect its supply chain of food to customers at affordable rates.

"We launched it officially on Sunday, and we thought it was going to be a friends and family launch,” said Zack Zitsos, general manager. “That went viral."

The restaurant has filled several hundred orders so far and is working to meet the high demand.



"We updated inventory last night, and within about two hours, we were sold out again,” Zitsos said. “And that was some of the biggest orders I've ever placed in my entire life."



The service can provide customers with items in bulk, including meats, seafoods, dairy, dry goods, breads, fresh produce, frozen produce, and beverages. It also lists household items like toilet paper and paper towels.



“We can get those items, chicken, eggs, things like that,” Zitsos said. “We can find them, and what we've found is that we can actually save people a little bit of money on those items."



Certain Showmars locations are temporarily closed amid the Covid-19 crisis, while many others are only open for to-go and delivery service. Adding the grocery delivery is helping the business keep employees working.



"When we found the path to providing value for them and the community, we really decided we had to take it,” Zitsos added.



The plan is also helping people in the community stay home and stay away from grocery stores.



"Helping them stay at home and practice social distancing has been one of the most rewarding things,” Zitsos.

