SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, until further notice, after dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days.

As of Sunday, 293 people who work at the plant have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the company announced an indefinite closure.

CEO Kenneth Sullivan says closing the facility, and other closures in the industry, could have severe repercussions in the meat supply chain.

"We're especially proud of our Smithfield Foods family for their dedication and inspiring daily efforts," said Smithfield Foods in a Tweet on April 4. The comment on Twitter was part of a response to a Tweet that was sent out by President Donald Trump, who applauded that work food suppliers and its employees are doing to help the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Established in 1936, Smithfield Foods a meat processing and production company, which has plants and offices in a variety of places throughout the United States.

Smithfield Foods employs more than 40,000 workers nationwide.

