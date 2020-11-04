CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 501,615 as of ET Saturday morning. There have been 18,777 deaths in the U.S. and 29,191 recoveries.

The state of New York alone has 174,489 confirmed cases. That more than Spain, the country with the second-most cases in the world behind the U.S.

Worldwide, there are 1.6 million confirmed cases with 103,257 deaths and nearly 378,000 recoveries.

White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's TODAY show Thursday that he now believes the U.S. death toll will be around 60,000, not the 100,000 - 240,000 predicted a few weeks ago. He cites social distancing and changes to people's behavior.

Charlotte purple for healthcare workers

The Charlotte skyline was lit up purple and green to thank healthcare workers Friday night.

Mecklenburg County now has more than 900 confirmed cases

Mecklenburg County Public Health says 913 county residents are positive for COVID-19 and 12 have died.

On Friday the county released new data as of April 9, 2020 when there were 869 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.