Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 4,090 with 74 deaths
- Cases in South Carolina: 3,067, with 72 deaths
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 913*, with 12 deaths
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 501,615 as of ET Saturday morning. There have been 18,777 deaths in the U.S. and 29,191 recoveries.
The state of New York alone has 174,489 confirmed cases. That more than Spain, the country with the second-most cases in the world behind the U.S.
Worldwide, there are 1.6 million confirmed cases with 103,257 deaths and nearly 378,000 recoveries.
White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's TODAY show Thursday that he now believes the U.S. death toll will be around 60,000, not the 100,000 - 240,000 predicted a few weeks ago. He cites social distancing and changes to people's behavior.
Mecklenburg County now has more than 900 confirmed cases
Mecklenburg County Public Health says 913 county residents are positive for COVID-19 and 12 have died.
On Friday the county released new data as of April 9, 2020 when there were 869 reported cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.
- About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- About half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.
- Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19. Persisting disparities in rates of these chronic illnesses and adequate access to health resources among non-Hispanic Blacks are driving inequities in illness and death related to COVID-19 in our community and many communities nationwide.