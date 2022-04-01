Socrates Academy closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

The academy was closed Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Socrates Academy in Matthews was closed Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday due to a high percentage of positive COVID-19 tests among faculty and staff, according to the academy.

"We understand that this is an inconvenience for many families, but our priority as always, is the safety of our students and community first," the academy said.

The academy's board of directors is slated to meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 metrics in light of the recent surge in the Carolinas and among academy staff.

