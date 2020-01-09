Soon to be reunited | SC officials say family members can once again visit loved ones at nursing homes despite pandemic

Masks will also be required for visitors in addition to strict testing requirements.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has issued new guidelines for limited outdoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities.

In a press conference Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the new guidelines mandate that the visits be conducted outside, at a minimum distance of 6 feet apart. Masks will also be required for visitors in addition to strict testing requirements.

“DHEC will require the testing of every resident, the testing of every staff member and there will be repeated tests there and there will be testing for visitors,” said McMaster, “Strict procedures will be in place in order for this to work.”

State health officials said in order for a facility to allow visitors, there must also be zero cases of the virus within the facility and that visitors receive a negative test result within 5 days of the planned visit. They said each facility must also have adequate staffing and PPE.

As of today, state officials say there are 90 nursing homes in the state that meet the criteria of not having cases among residents or staff within the prior 14 days, and there are 31 nursing homes that have only had one case in the last 14 days and would hopefully soon meet this criterion as well.

It was a heartbreaking, but necessary, decision to restrict access to nursing homes, where some of our most vulnerable residents live. We know it has been a stressful and frustrating time for everyone.



Officials said it will be up to each individual facility to implement the visitations and that they may choose to implement more stringent visiting produces, not less stringent.

The guidelines are available in full on DHEC’s website, on the “Nursing Homes” resource webpage accessible toward the bottom of the main COVID-19 landing page.

They say each nursing home and assisted living facility will need a reasonable amount of time in order to meet the criteria outlined in these guidelines, meaning outdoor visitation will not be immediately available.