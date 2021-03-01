SC passes 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

South Carolina also continues to see near record high cases and all-time marks for hospitalizations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has passed 5,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, eclipsing that mark on new data released from the final days of 2020.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Sunday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24 hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 1.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,042 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 28 more reported in the latest numbers. (Today's update also included some numbers from December 31 that weren't available in a prior report). There are also 427 total probable deaths.

As experts had projected, the huge surge in cases since around Thanksgiving and through December has led to a rise in fatalities. Typically, experts say deaths follow about 3-4 weeks after a increase in cases.

Overall cases are surging as well. There were 3,952 new confirmed cases in the latest data. There have now been three days of over 4,000 cases in the last week, including a record 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date, and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

Hospitalizations also hit a new record, with 2,072 on Sunday, with 414 of those patients in intensive care and 217 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 296,093/25,576

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,042/427

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,774,527

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

13,364 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

29.6% percent positive

