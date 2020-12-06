770 new virus cases in South Carolina, setting new daily record

It's second day in row of setting a record.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has set another new daily record for coronavirus cases in the state, as the state continues to see a spike in cases.

Friday the state's health agency, DHEC, announced 770 new cases and 5 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 593 and confirmed cases to 17,170.

All five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The percent positive of cases is at 14.4%, which is higher than state health officials say it should be, and indicates more people are being infected. They said earlier this week the rise cannot be attributed just to more testing.

The recovery rate stands at 78 percent.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (5), Anderson (11), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (3), Charleston (54), Cherokee (8), Chester (1) Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (6), Colleton (12), Darlington (4), Dillon (5), Dorchester (9), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (20), Georgetown (15), Greenville (142), Greenwood (24), Horry (88), Jasper (2), Kershaw (16), Lancaster (2), Laurens (11), Lee (1), Lexington (61), Marion (3), Marlboro (6), Newberry (3), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (20), Richland (73), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (44), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (22)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 272,128 tests, have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,357 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.4%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

More than 90 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 93 mobile testing events scheduled through July 17 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 173 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,839 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,614 are in use, which is a 72.84% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,614 inpatient beds currently used, 512 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include: