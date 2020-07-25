74 new SC virus deaths; 1,368 new cases

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 79,674 and confirmed deaths to 1,412.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina reported 74 new coronavirus deaths Saturday, the most its announced in a single day, as the number of new cases did drop from the previous update.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they were 1,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to go along with the 74 additional confirmed deaths. There were 1.921 confirmed cases the day before.

It's worth noting, however, that the deaths do not represent the number of deaths that occurred in an actual 24 hour period. The number reflects the number of new deaths confirmed to DHEC Friday. Some of the deaths did take place Friday, but most others took place over the last several days, and three of them date back to June.

There were also 8 probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 79,674, probable cases to 334, confirmed deaths to 1,412, and 53 probable deaths.

In the Midlands, the number of new cases were the following:

Calhoun - 6

Clarendon - 8

Fairfield - 6

Kershaw - 20

Lexington - 69

Newberry - 9

Orangeburg - 43

Richland - 105

Saluda - 2

Sumter - 29

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, a total of 690,650 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 7,202 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.0%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since Wednesday, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC said it's monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system. DHEC said it's aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, the agency said it will resume providing daily data reports.

The CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.

Over 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick