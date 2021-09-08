South Carolina school districts get creative about keeping students safe, but can't require masks

Gov. Henry McMaster says the state law is "crystal clear" about mask mandates in school.

FORT MILL, S.C. — In just a week, many South Carolina students will return to school. But one thing that won't be returning: mandated masks.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster made it clear it's currently against South Carolina law to require masks in classrooms.

“The state law is crystal clear that state funds are not to be used to enforce a mask mandate,” said McMaster, adding that masking students up should be a parental choice.

However, because of a proviso lawmakers included in the state's budget this year, public schools dependent on state funding can’t mandate masks.

That being said, McMaster is encouraging people to get vaccinated, albeit not requiring it.

“Now is the perfect time, if you want to get that vaccination, go ahead and get it," he said.

But students under age 12 can’t get vaccinated, so school districts are getting creative on how to keep COVID-19 out of classrooms.

The Fort Mill School District is outfitting classrooms with Air Guardian air purification systems. The system circulates air and kills pathogens.

It’ll cost the district about $3 million, but the money is coming from COVID-19 relief funds. Fort Mill School District’s spokesperson, Joe Burke, says it’ll help not only with COVID-19 but also other viruses and even mold.

“It is a high expense, but we feel that it’s one that’s worth it to offer that extra level of protection for our students,” he said.

The district hopes to have all elementary and middle school classrooms outfitted with the system by the end of 2021. When more funds become available, it hopes to install the systems in high schools as well.

Burke said the district is doing the best it can to help students.

“As far as the school district is concerned, we still have to follow what we have to follow by either guidance or law of the state,” Burke said.