WATCH LIVE: SC governor giving update on the COVID fight

The state has seen the lowest number of cases in over three months in recent days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to give an update on the state's effort to battle the coronavirus.

McMaster will speak at at any moment from the state's emergency operations center. That can be seen live when it happens here online.

It's unclear what McMaster will announce. Earlier this afternoon, however, news broke that Ohio's governor had hired the state public health director. Dr. Joan Duwve, to take over the same job up there.

Duwve had been serving as the South Carolina Director of Public Health for just five months, after coming to the state in late April. She'd been one of the state's key experts and communicators on the coronavirus, testifying to the state legislature and appearing in news conferences alongside Gov. Henry McMaster.

Meanwhile, South Carolina saw a second straight day of coronavirus cases below 300, as as well as the lowest percent positive of cases, since early June, based on the latest numbers from the state's health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 264 new confirmed cases and 64 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 24 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.

The 264 goes along with the 260 cases the day before, and is the first time there have been less than 300 cases on consecutive days since May 31-June 2.

The percent positive reported Thursday was 6 percent. The last time it wast that low was back on June 4.