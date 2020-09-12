LIVE: SC governor to give update on COVID response, vaccine at 2:30 PM

The governor is holding his first briefing since the recent record-setting spike in cases.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus and the expected release of the first vaccine doses in the state in the coming days.

McMaster is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. from the state's emergency operations center, where he'll be joined by state health leaders. WLTX will have live coverage in the video player above.

It's the governor's first briefing since the state has seen a rapid spike in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. South Carolina has seen six consecutive days of more than 2,000 coronavirus cases, the highest stretch of cases ever seen through the entire pandemic. That includes four days where the total exceeded the previous one-day high set back in April.

The state is also set to get its first does of the coronavirus vaccine by next week. The CDC is expected to give emergency use authorization to vaccine created by Pfizer as early as the end of this week. The competing Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved by the end of the year.

Already, the United Kingdom and Canada have approved the vaccine for use, with the UK already administering the first shots.

DHEC said the federal government has told them to expect between 200,000 and 300,000 doses by the end of the year. That number could change, however, going up or down. It's also important to note that the vaccine requires two doses, spread out over several weeks.

DHEC leaders had said they will following a multi-stage rollout of the vaccine that's consistent with CDC guidelines. Phase 1 (which is broken up into 1a and 1b) will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term health facilities, such as nursing homes.

Health officials estimate they’ll be able to move to Phase One B by late January or early February. It’s unclear who falls under 'One B', but health officials say it’ll be vulnerable populations and essential workers.

Phase Two would broaden the vaccine to anyone with underlying health conditions in the general population. A timeline on when Phase Two could start is not yet known.