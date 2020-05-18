South Carolina gyms and salons prep for reopening Monday

"In order to be competitive you're going to have to be following these guidelines, or else you're going to be losing all your customers," Governor McMaster said.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Various South Carolina businesses that were forced to close during the pandemic can reopen Monday. This includes close contact businesses like gyms, salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy places, and pools.

For the first time in six weeks, Cross Fit Rock Hill will be able to open their doors.

Owner Barrett Shaft is excited, and not just for the revenue aspect.

"These at-home workouts are awesome, but they don't do the same thing as being able to get in here and do it with your friends," Shaft said.

But gym owners like Shaft face a unique challenge like keeping up high standards for cleanliness while also maintaining social distancing guidelines.

"I was like oh wow, there is a lot of work to make sure people are safe," Shaft said.

The members at his gym will be required to wash their hands and take their temperature before they workout. They will also be asked to stay in their taped off area.

"They can complete all their workouts from that square, well disinfect before, disinfect after," Shaft said.

Shaft says his class Monday is already booked for 5 a.m.

Close contact businesses now have new tactics, as we head into the new normal.

"In order to be competitive you're going to have to be following these guidelines, or else you're going to be losing all your customers," Governor Henry McMaster said earlier in the week.

And for nail salons, they are ready to get back to pampering customers.

At QT Nail Bar in Fort Mill, expect controlled capacity and clear protective shields.

"I'm excited but I'm scared," QT Nail Bar Owner, Judy Lee said. "Leaving my kids and husband at home, coming home to them god knows what I'm exposed to during the day."

Reasons like that are why not all businesses are on board with reopening right away. If you do have plans to visit one of these close contact businesses, check to see if they are open before heading out.