South Carolina health officials anticipate an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses starting next week

According to Becker's Hospital Review, South Carolina is ranked 10th in the nation for administering more than 61 percent of the vaccine doses it has received.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is set to receive an increase in its number of vaccine first doses starting next week.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director, said in a news conference Wednesday that the state will start receiving a 16% increase in the number of vaccine doses.

"So that's 10,000 more first doses a week that are going to be going into the arms of South Carolinians beginning next week," Traxler said.

The state is still in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people ages 70 and older, admitted hospital patients ages 65 and older, and COVID-19 vaccine/testing mission-critical state/local government employees.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Wednesday that there are not enough vaccine doses for everyone yet, but he has hope, based on guidance from the federal government, that there will be increased supply soon.

"In March, we should have a dramatic increase between now and then, perhaps the end of March, perhaps earlier, in the vaccine,” McMaster said. “So, everybody get ready, but in the meantime, you got to be careful."

According to DHEC data, South Carolina has received 622,350 doses of the vaccine, and it has administered 297,453 as of Jan. 27.

It has 329,270 appointments scheduled to receive the vaccine.