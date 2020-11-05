South Carolina prepares to reopen for indoor dining: Real-time updates Monday, May 11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 14,764 with 547 deaths. From Saturday to Sunday the state is reporting 404 new cases. From Friday to Saturday the state is reporting 492 new cases.
- Cases in South Carolina: 7,653 with 331 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 113 from Saturday. A total of 331 people have died, an increase of one from Saturday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 2,106 and 63 deaths — Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. Mecklenburg County reported one additional death Sunday.
- How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
- North Carolina stay home remains in effect: Phase 1 starts May 8.
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
South Carolina prepares to reopen for indoor dining
Governor Henry McMaster released guidelines last week for restaurants to follow if they choose to reopen for dine-in, including limited occupancy, spacing-out tables, and additional cleaning of equipment, tables and chairs.
"People are looking for a chance to try to get their lives back to normal and we're excited to help," Anastasia Cook, a manager at Pawleys Front Porch, said.
They've been renovating the inside of the restaurant, according to Cook. For now, operations are expected to remain limited to dine-out and to-go, as they continue renovations and grow their staff.