South Carolina prepares to reopen for indoor dining: Real-time updates Monday, May 11

There are over 14,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. According to data from NCDHHS, trends and metrics remain stable.

Key Facts:

South Carolina prepares to reopen for indoor dining

Governor Henry McMaster released guidelines last week for restaurants to follow if they choose to reopen for dine-in, including limited occupancy, spacing-out tables, and additional cleaning of equipment, tables and chairs.

"People are looking for a chance to try to get their lives back to normal and we're excited to help," Anastasia Cook, a manager at Pawleys Front Porch, said.