South Carolina ranks second with the most COVID-19 cases among children, report shows

A report by the American Academy of Pediatrics gathered COVID-19 data from 49 states comparing reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths in kids.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows South Carolina leading the way when it comes to being one of the states with the highest reported COVID-19 cases in children.

Just under Tennessee, the Palmetto State ranks second with nearly 14,600 child age COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 children. The rate of childhood COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is also almost twice the national average of 7.6%.

Some pediatricians say this trend is worrisome.

“With the new variant we have a totally different picture and this time kids are more affected," Dr. Carlos Paxtor at Carolina Pediatrics in Rock Hill said.

He recommends handwashing and masking as two of the best tools in fighting the virus. That also includes help from parents to help stop the virus from spreading among the youngest patients.

“Kids are not as able to adapt to precautions as adults are. As parents really it’s our responsibility to help our kids to fight this.” Carolina Pediatrics Family Nurse Practitioner Carlos Paxtor, II said.

But parents with students at Fort Mill schools are divided on how best to keep kids safe when it comes to masking in schools.

“It’s a burden on the teachers to have to teach students who can’t be in school because they are quarantined or have COVID and if we can keep those numbers down why wouldn’t we try when it’s as simple as wearing a mask," parent Geri Elias said.

Meanwhile, Moms For Liberty announced opposition to mandatory masks in school and opposed quarantine requirements for certain students too.

The concern for some doctors now is that less protection could mean more childhood COVID-19 cases continuing.

“What worries us the most is the people who are presenting with COVID not necessarily present with a clear picture that can tell us this is a child that for sure has COVID," Dr. Paxtor said.