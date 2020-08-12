South Carolina releases new info on distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

About 300,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive in the Palmetto state by the end of December.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina health officials are on standby to receive hundreds of thousands of doses of the Coronavirus vaccines once the vaccine is approved by the federal government.

That approval is expected by the end of the week and will most likely be the Pfizer vaccine.

State officials say 300,000 doses are expected to arrive in South Carolina before the end of the month.

According to a newly released report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, when the vaccine is approved, the state has picked five undisclosed locations to properly store the vaccine, which requires a temperature of negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

There will be a limited supply at first, with healthcare workers and residents in healthcare facilities being among the first to receive the vaccine before its available to the public which expected to be sometime at the beginning of 2021.

According to the state, several federal entities will enroll directly with the CDC to order, receive and administer the vaccine. The entities include, the state’s four federal prisons, six military bases across the state, which does not include the reserves and National Guard, civil employees with the Department of State, Veterans' Health administration which includes volunteers, trainees and veterans receiving healthcare and lastly, Indian health services which includes the Catawba Nation in York County.

Happy Tuesday! This morning I’m live in South Carolina where the state health dept. has released new info on plans to distribute the #COVID #vaccine once it’s approved by the federal government. Tune into #WakeUpCLT on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/sQsuRBW2tH — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 8, 2020

The state is also coordinating with a number of pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS to administer the vaccine in rural areas.

The report also explains how the vaccine requires two doses which should be given 21 to 28 days apart.