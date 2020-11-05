'We're all in this together' | South Carolina restaurants can reopen indoor dining Monday

Restaurants that choose to open will have to operate to 50% capacity and other restrictions will also be in place.

FORT MILL, S.C. — South Carolina continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. Starting Monday, restaurants will have the option to reopen indoor dining.

"Getting back to cooking some beautiful plates is going to be awesome," said Jon Fortes, owner of Salmeri's Italian Kitchen.

He's getting ready to welcome back dine-in customers for the first time in weeks, but not without news precautions.

"Our servers are going to be wearing masks, there's nothing going to be preset on the table, disposable menus, glove use at a premium, everything we had to do to ensure everyone is safe, we're going to do it," Fortes said.

Restaurants in South Carolina that choose to open at 50% capacity will be under strict social distancing guidelines. Tables will need to be placed 6 to 8 feet apart from each other, and strict cleaning guidelines will need to be followed.

"The economy has to get back, we have to get back to work, a lot of my people have to get back to work," Fortes said.

But it can be a difficult decision for businesses, to reopen or not.

"We're in no rush," The Improper Pig General Manager Jason Weselovs said.

They won't be opening, even though they can.

"Being a restaurant, we already know what to do, we just have to bring it to another level," Weselovs said.

The Improper Pig will continue to serve curbside takeout and delivery.

And at Lake Wylie Restaurant Brewing Company, outdoor dining already available. Tuesday, they'll transition to indoor dining as well. Owner, Elishia Bazzabo offers some advice.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy when they come out to dinner," Bazzabo said. "We're all in this together."

If you don't feel good, you are urged to stay at home for the safety of others.